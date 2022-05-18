Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $848.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.28. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

