MahaDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $120,472.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $120,472.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,887% against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00848486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00496967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034172 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,675.24 or 1.70874190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008949 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

