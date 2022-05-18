MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,241 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,808,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.77.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

