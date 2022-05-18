MAI Capital Management Buys 7,221 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.28. 15,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

