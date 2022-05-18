MAI Capital Management Buys 8,133 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

C stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 1,444,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,639,772. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

