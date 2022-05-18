MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,402. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

