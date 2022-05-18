MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $95.90.

