MAI Capital Management Has $8.15 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $14.55 on Wednesday, reaching $360.65. The company had a trading volume of 286,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,531. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $411.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

