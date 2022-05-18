MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 1.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $275.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.56 and its 200 day moving average is $300.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $267.79 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.