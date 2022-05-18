MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.23% of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

Shares of ACIO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,440. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

