MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,844 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

