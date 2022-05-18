Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHNC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 1,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%.

