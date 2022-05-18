Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 0.90. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.