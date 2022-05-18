MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and $283,692.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,726% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00658273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00471153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.31 or 1.86301862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009057 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

