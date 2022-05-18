Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. 6,265,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

