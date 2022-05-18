MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 7.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 2,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.