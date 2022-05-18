MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $248.98

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $248.98 and last traded at $249.78, with a volume of 4209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $260.31.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.36 and its 200 day moving average is $349.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 57.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

