Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $334.85 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

