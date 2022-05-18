Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,134 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $264.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.26 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.68.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

