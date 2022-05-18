Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,803,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

