Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.66.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

