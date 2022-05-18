Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $90,515,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.