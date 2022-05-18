Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.