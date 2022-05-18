Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,716 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Asana worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

