Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of Xometry worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. CL King reduced their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417 in the last quarter.

Xometry stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

