Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.48% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

