Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $339.99. 100,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day moving average of $352.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

