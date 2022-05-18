MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 162,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

