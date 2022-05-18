McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90-$23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.08.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $11.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,411. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.43. McKesson has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $10,952,719. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

