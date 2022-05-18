Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

