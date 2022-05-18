Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.