MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.52 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce $115.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.26 million and the lowest is $114.79 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $157.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $582.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.62 million to $623.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $715.30 million, with estimates ranging from $615.66 million to $814.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,737. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.