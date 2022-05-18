MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Buys C$2,310,000.00 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,310,000.

Shares of CVE:MVP opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. MediaValet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.24.

MVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

