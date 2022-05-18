Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 3,901,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

