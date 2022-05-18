MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 359.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

MediWound stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

