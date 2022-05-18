Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($2.00) to GBX 156 ($1.92) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. 29,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

