Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $15.03 on Wednesday, hitting $291.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,974,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,649,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $284.94 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

