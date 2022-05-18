Members Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 313,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,327,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 16.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 190,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 121,333 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

