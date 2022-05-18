Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 0.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

