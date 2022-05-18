Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Acquires 135,292 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,086,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
