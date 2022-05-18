Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Acquires 135,292 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,086,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

