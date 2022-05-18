Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 211,268 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,086,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 506,870 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.