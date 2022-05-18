Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 211,268 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,086,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 506,870 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.