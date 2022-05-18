MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $183,825.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $183,825.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,614.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00641727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00478226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033157 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.11 or 1.65069260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008945 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,433,859,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,903,932 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

