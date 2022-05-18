Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MEIL remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Methes Energies International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methes Energies International (MEIL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.