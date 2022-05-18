Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MEIL remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Methes Energies International (Get Rating)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

