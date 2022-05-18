MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

