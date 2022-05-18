MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. 188,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,595. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

