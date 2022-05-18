Michael R. Dury Purchases 4,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,619. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

