Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

