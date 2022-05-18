Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

MCHP stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 61,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,606. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,092 shares of company stock valued at $500,909. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,258,000 after acquiring an additional 492,834 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Microchip Technology by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 380,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

