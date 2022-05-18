Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 6.7%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.87 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 1,822,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,759,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.86.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

About Mila Resources (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.