Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

MLSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,773. The company has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.