Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0012

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $16.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00522928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00111807 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,856.50 or 1.63663456 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008695 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,221,807 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.